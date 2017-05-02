BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2FIPP SA:
* Reported on Friday FY revenue of 2.5 million euros ($2.73 million) versus 2.5 million euros a year ago
* FY operating income of 821,000 euros versus 341,000 euros a year ago
* FY net profit of 2.1 million euros versus loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2qz4HTf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials