May 2 KSG Agro SA:

* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of $20.9 million versus $19.3 million a year ago

* FY 2016 net profit was $1.8 million versus loss of $2.5 million a year ago

* FY 2016 EBITDA was $17.3 million versus $16.4 million a year ago

* Said repayment of overdue loan to one of the Ukrainian banks, in the amount of $1.2 mln, nominated in USD, during 2016 was postponed till Dec. 27, 2017

