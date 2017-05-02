May 2 Tiscali SpA:

* Reported on Friday FY revenue 207.2 million euros ($226.20 million) versus 202.1 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 45.0 million euros versus loss 18.5 million euros

* FY net loss widened due to 19 mln euro amortizations for fixed wireless network in FY 2016, 7 mln euro losses for discontinued activities in FY 2016, and 12.8 mln euro positive impact on FY 2015 due to a one-off entry

* To focus for the next few months on core business in order to strengthen its presence on the Italian market of fixed and mobile broadband

