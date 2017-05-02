UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 MCF Red October :
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 sales of 14.47 billion roubles ($254.13 million) versus 15.07 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 net profit 128.1 million roubles versus 917.8 million roubles year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9398 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources