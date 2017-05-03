PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 (Reuters) Wild Bunch AG:
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
* FY EBIT reaches 4.019 million euros, versus -2.881 million euros in the unaudited 2015 accounts
* FY group profit for the year (before minority interests) at 489,000 euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asx alert-DOW: update to downer services' offer for spotless,DOW-SPO.AX
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: