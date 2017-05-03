May 3 (Reuters)exceet Group SE:

* Said on Tuesday 3M group sales at 35.4 million euros ($38.70 million), plus 12.4% to prior year (organic growth +11.5%)

* Q1 group EBITDA at 1.9 million euros or 5.4% of net sales, up 5.9% compared to Q1 2016

* On 31 March 2017, order backlog at 96.0 million euros

* Based on an encouraging start into 2017, maintains atthis early stage of year its cautiously optimistic assumptions concerning growth and profitability as published in last annual report

