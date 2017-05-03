PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Hyperion SA :
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 21.9 million zlotys ($5.70 million) versus 20.9 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss was 69.6 million zlotys versus profit 5.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8448 zlotys)
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asx alert-DOW: update to downer services' offer for spotless,DOW-SPO.AX
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: