PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Livanis Publications SA:
* Said on Tuesday FY 2016 turnover at 3.7 million euros ($4.04 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago
* Said FY 2016 net loss at 4.6 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros
* Said FY EBITDA loss at 3.3 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 2.3 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/2pH4qjJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asx alert-DOW: update to downer services' offer for spotless,DOW-SPO.AX
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: