PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Softec SpA:
* Said on Tuesday that the board appointed Marco Benatti chairman and Francesco Meani CEO
Source text: bit.ly/2pXlsv5
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asx alert-DOW: update to downer services' offer for spotless,DOW-SPO.AX
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: