May 3 Borgosesia SpA in liquidazione:

* Said on Tuesday that it subscribed to the whole share capital of Kronos SpA, amounting to 50,000 euros ($54,560.00)

* To transfer in favour of Kronos, once the restructuring plan is approved, the company of the parent company in order to liquidate all the components of the parent company

Source text: bit.ly/2p7z7vp

($1 = 0.9164 euros)