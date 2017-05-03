BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Farmsintez:
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 net loss of 897.5 million roubles ($15.68 million) versus loss of 354.8 million roubles year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 661.3 million roubles versus 331.4 million roubles year ago
* Said that on Feb. 27 the Bank of Russia registered the company's additional share issue of 149.3 million shares, as a result of which Farmsintez received control over Synbio Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.2235 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.