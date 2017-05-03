May 3 Farmsintez:

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 net loss of 897.5 million roubles ($15.68 million) versus loss of 354.8 million roubles year ago

* FY 2016 revenue of 661.3 million roubles versus 331.4 million roubles year ago

* Said that on Feb. 27 the Bank of Russia registered the company's additional share issue of 149.3 million shares, as a result of which Farmsintez received control over Synbio Source text for Eikon:

