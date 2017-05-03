UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Iberdrola SA:
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States
* The 200 MW wind farm will be built between 2018 and 2020
* The planned investment in the facility amounts to $300 million
* Iberdrola will be the owner and operator of the wind farm and the energy generated during the next 20 years will be supplied to Apple
Source text: bit.ly/2qrcAxA
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources