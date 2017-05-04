BRIEF-Cartera Industrial REA sells its whole stake in Tubacex at 3.25 eur/shr - Fidentiis
June 19 Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA:
May 4 (Reuters) C-QUADRAT Investment AG :
* Said on Wednesday San Gabriel Privatstiftung, T.R. Privatstiftung as well as Hallmann Holding International GmbH, Q-Cap Holdings Ltd. and Laakman Holding Ltd. (all together "the core shareholders") have concluded share purchase agreements with HNA Group (International) Asset Management Co., Limited ("HNA") on acquisition of shares of C-QUADRAT Investment AG
* Following necessary regulatory releases HNA will hold approximately 74.8% in Cubic and Cubic will hold more than 98% in C-QUADRAT
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA:
LAGOS, June 19 Nigerian stocks rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday, lifted by gains in cement and banking shares extending a rally which started last month, traders said.
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received