May 4 Unieuro SpA IPO-UNE.MI:

* Said on Wednesday Mediobanca, on behalf of the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, partially exercised the over-allotment option for 537,936 shares

* The purchase price of the option shares is 11.00 euros ($11.98) per share, equal to the offer price in the institutional offering, for an aggregate consideration of 5.9 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/2qBn6zs

