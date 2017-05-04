May 4 Yazicilar Holding A.S.:

* Said on Wednesday that Moonlight Capital decides and notifies Anadolu Endustri Holding (AEH) to sell its 19.5 percent stake in MH Perakendecilik, exercising its right to sell

* The total price for the stake is calculated at 509.0 million lira ($144.22 million)

* Anadolu Endustri Holding to hold 100 percent of MH Perakendecilik after the transaction

* Anadolu Endustri Holding to hold 50 percent indirect stake in Migros Ticaret after the transaction

