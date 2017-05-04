UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Yazicilar Holding A.S.:
* Said on Wednesday that Moonlight Capital decides and notifies Anadolu Endustri Holding (AEH) to sell its 19.5 percent stake in MH Perakendecilik, exercising its right to sell
* The total price for the stake is calculated at 509.0 million lira ($144.22 million)
* Anadolu Endustri Holding to hold 100 percent of MH Perakendecilik after the transaction
* Anadolu Endustri Holding to hold 50 percent indirect stake in Migros Ticaret after the transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5294 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources