May 4 ISA Intelligent Sensing Anywhere SA :

* Announced FY net loss of 571,534 euros ($624,001) versus loss 267,911 euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 183,398 euros versus 312,870 euros year ago

* FY turnover 2.5 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago

* Said that results of Q1 2017 are aligned with budget; this fact and sales pipeline lead to positive forecast for Q2

