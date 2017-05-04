(Adds deputy CEO's comments)
By Christopher Spink
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Societe Generale’s mixed first-quarter
results were overshadowed by the French bank’s agreement to pay
€963m to settle a civil claim brought by the Libyan Investment
Authority relating to €2.1bn of transactions in 2007.
A London high court hearing in the dispute had been
scheduled to start this week but has now been cancelled
following the confidential agreement between the two parties. SG
executives declined to say any more about the case.
“By settling this dispute ... we avoid a long trial that
would have demanded a lot of resources,” said SG chief executive
Frederic Oudea on a press conference call to discuss the
financial results. The Libyan Investment Authority did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The bank took an additional €350m charge against a possible
settlement in the first quarter meaning it is now “fully
covered”.
The group’s investment banking division - global banking and
investor solutions – saw revenues rise 5.4% to €2.48bn in the
first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier. All
parts of the division saw revenues increase except for financing
and advisory, where they fell 2.6% to €557m.
Other major banks saw a strong recovery in debt and equity
capital markets underwriting as well as advisory fees. SG joined
in this revival but said “weaker asset financing in a highly
competitive market”, which is also included in this figure,
offset better performances elsewhere.
The biggest contributor remained fixed income, currencies
and commodities. Here revenues rose 12.8% to €777m, the highest
level for five years. This growth was lower than some US peers.
But unlike many SG increased FICC revenues in the first quarter
a year earlier, making it a tougher comparator.
"Our first-quarter revenues were encouraging, continuing on
from 2016 when we managed to increase our market share," said
Didier Valet, deputy chief executive and head of corporate and
investment banking. "We were in line with most European banks."
Rates trading proved popular particularly in the first weeks
of the quarter before activity tailed off somewhat. “The
resurgence of political uncertainty around the elections in
Europe and the direction of US policy led to a certain
'wait-and-see' attitude in the markets,” said the bank.
Equities a year ago had been weaker across the board. This
time SG said stronger investor appetite for structured products,
in Asia and Europe, had helped revenues improve 4.1% to €562m.
Flow products, including cash equities, remained less active
with low volatility.
Europe accounts for 70% of investment banking revenues with
Asia contributing 14% and the Americas 16%.
Prime services revenues rose 9.3% to €176m as the
integration of Newedge paid off. SG said it had increased market
share here by 1.9 percentage points to 14.8%. Across all
investment banking divisions it has increased market share since
2013 by 30bp to 3.8%.
After stripping out costs relating to Euribor fines,
operating expenses in the division fell 2% to €1.7bn as a
cost-reduction plan started to have an impact.
"We have made progress in outlined cost cuts, and have
strictly managed our risks," said Valet.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)