May 5 Investment Friends Capital SA:

* Said on Thursday that it decided to make write downs of 355,000 zlotys ($92,234) on value of IFEA Sp. z o.o. (IFEA) shares

* The company owns 1,515 shares of IFEA representing 5.24 pct of stake

($1 = 3.8489 zlotys)