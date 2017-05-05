BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 5 Investment Friends Capital SA:
* Said on Thursday that it decided to make write downs of 355,000 zlotys ($92,234) on value of IFEA Sp. z o.o. (IFEA) shares
* The company owns 1,515 shares of IFEA representing 5.24 pct of stake

(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated
* Refers to businessmirror article titled "MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years."