May 5 Datacolor AG:
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD
34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
* In the first half 2016/17, operating earnings (EBIT) grew
by 29% year-on-year to USD 3.4 million (H1 2015/16: USD 2.6
million)
* Also, the financial result of USD 0.9 million (USD 0.7
million) contributed significantly to the net profit of USD 3.4
million (USD 2.6 million) in H1
* For the current financial year 2016/17, Datacolor is
looking to increase sales year-on-year and to achieve solid
returns to meet its strategic growth targets going forward in a
still volatile market environment
