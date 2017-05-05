May 5 Bloober Team SA:

* Its general meeting of shareholders resolves to buy back up to 4 percent of the company's shares

* The purchase price should be not less than 80.00 zloty ($20.78) per share and not higher than 250.00 zloty per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8506 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)