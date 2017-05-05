BRIEF-MRC Allied Inc clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
May 5 LVenture Group SpA:
* Said on Thursday that TeamSystem finalised the purchase stakes in Netflex from LVenture Group and Lazio Innova
* TeamSystem now holds a majority stake of 51 pct
* Netflex is a cloud management for law firms
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million