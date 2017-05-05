May 5 LVenture Group SpA:

* Said on Thursday that TeamSystem finalised the purchase stakes in Netflex from LVenture Group and Lazio Innova

* TeamSystem now holds a majority stake of 51 pct

* Netflex is a cloud management for law firms

