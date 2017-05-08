BRIEF-New Media to acquire Calkins Media for $17.5 million
* New Media announces agreement to acquire Calkins Media Incorporated for $17.5 million
May 8COFINA SGPS SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 20.6 MLN EUROS VS 22.6 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 ADVERTISING REVENUE 6.4 MLN EUROS VS 6.4 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 2.3 MLN EUROS VS 2.9 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 0.6 MLN EUROS VS 1.0 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
* DEVELOPS NEW BUSINESS UNITS, NAMELY ONLINE GAMING PLATFORM, TO BE OPERATIONAL DURING Q2
