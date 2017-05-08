May 8 LVENTURE GROUP SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY BOARD EXECUTED A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR UP TO EUR 1.9 MILLION ACCORDING TO THE POWERS GRANTED BY SHAREHOLDERS IN APRIL 2014

* THE AMOUNT OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE IS FOR UP EUR 936,500 IN NOMINAL VALUE AND UP TO EUR 936,500 AS PREMIUM

* THE CAPITAL INCREASE IS RESERVED TO STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Source text: bit.ly/2ppUYhC

