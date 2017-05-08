BRIEF-Shaanxi International Trust's share trade to halt pending share placement plan
* Says share trade to halt from June 20 pending announcement related to share placement
May 8 LVENTURE GROUP SPA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY BOARD EXECUTED A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR UP TO EUR 1.9 MILLION ACCORDING TO THE POWERS GRANTED BY SHAREHOLDERS IN APRIL 2014
* THE AMOUNT OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE IS FOR UP EUR 936,500 IN NOMINAL VALUE AND UP TO EUR 936,500 AS PREMIUM
* THE CAPITAL INCREASE IS RESERVED TO STRATEGIC INVESTORS
BELGRADE, June 19 An International Monetary Fund mission will begin assessing Serbia's compliance with terms of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) standby loan this week, the Fund's office in the country said on Monday.
* cdpq & GE Capital Aviation Services to join forces in creating USD 2-billion global aircraft financing platform