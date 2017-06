May 9 SANWIL HOLDING SA

* VALUE FIZ SUBFUNDUSZ 1 (VALUE FIZ) ANNOUNCED A TENDER OFFER FOR 5,681,029 OF SANWIL HOLDING SHARES REPRESENTING 34.01 PERCENT STAKE AT THE PRICE OF 0.74 ZLOTY PER SHARE, AN INTERMEDIARY IN THE TENDER, Q SECURITIES SA, SAID ON MONDAY

* VALUE FIZ PLANS TO REACH 100 PCT STAKE IN SANWIL HOLDING, CURRENTLY HOLDS 65.99 PERCENT OF VOTES

* VALUE FIZ HAS NO INTENTION OF WITHDRAWING THE COMPANY'S SHARES FROM TRADING ON A REGULATED MARKET

* AFTER THE TENDER OFFER, VALUE FIZ NEITHER PLANS TO CHANGE THE ACTIVITY PROFILE OF SANWIL HOLDING, NOR THE STRATEGY AND LONG-TERM GOALS OF THE COMPANY

* ENTRIES IN THE TENDER OFFER WILL BE ACCEPTED FROM MAY 30 TILL JUNE 30 Source text - bit.ly/2qVe8wg

