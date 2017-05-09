NAIROBI May 9 Unknown assailants attacked the convoy of South Sudan's First Vice President Taban Deng Gai on Tuesday, wounding three of his bodyguards, a government official said.

The ambush took place on a highway linking the capital Juba with the town of Bor, to its east. State Minister of Information Jacob Akech Deng said Gai was unhurt.

(Editing by Aaron Maasho)