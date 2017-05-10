BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 TOTALBANKEN A/S:
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 9.6 MLN VS DKK 8.4 MLN YR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK 33.0 MLN VS DKK 30.6 MLN YR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 5.1 MLN VS DKK 4.2 MLN YR AGO
* CORE EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2017 UNCHANGED AT DKK 41-45 MLN
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017