May 10 IL SOLE 24 ORE SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED TO SUBMIT TO THE LENDING BANKS AN ADDITION TO THE DOCUMENT OF THE FINANCIAL PLAN IN ORDER TO REFLECT THE EXPECTED EFFECTS OF THE VALORIZATION OPERATION OF THE TRAINING AND EVENTS AREA

* THE FINANCIAL PLAN ENVISAGES A CAPITAL INCREASE OF NO LESS THAN 50 MILLION EUROS

* CONFIDUSTRIA CONFIRMS TO BE AVAILABLE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR UP TO 30 MILLION EUROS UNDER THE CONDITION TO KEEP THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANY

* FOR THE RESIDUAL AMOUNT OF 20 MILLION EUROS, THE COMPANY PLANS TO ORGANIZE A GUARANTEE CONSORTIUM

* THE FINANCIAL PLAN ENVISAGES AN AGREEMENT WITH THE LENDING BANKS WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED BY THE END OF JUNE

Source text: reut.rs/2q2yAxD ; reut.rs/2pz2gQg

