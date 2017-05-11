UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG:
* IN H1 2016/17, INCREASED ITS NET SALES COMPARED WITH THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR BY 2.2 PCT TO CHF 94.6 MILLION (H1 2015/16: CHF 92.6 MILLION)
* H1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) ROSE SUBSTANTIALLY TO CHF 6.0 MILLION (H1 2015/16: CHF 1.6 MILLION)
* H1 NET PROFIT IMPROVED TO CHF 4.2 MILLION (H1 2015/16: CHF 0.4 MILLION)
* CONFIDENT OF CONTINUING ITS RECOVERY AND EXCEEDING THE RESULTS OF THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2016/17
* FOLLOWING THE TURNAROUND OF THE POWER MAGNETICS DIVISION, SCHAFFNER LOOKS FORWARD TO ACHIEVING ITS MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS, WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OF >5% AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF >8%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources