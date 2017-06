May 11 CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ANNOUNCED THE ISSUANCE OF NEW BONDS BY ITS CZECH SUBSIDIARY CPI BYTY, A.S

* SAID THE SEVENTH TRANCHE, AMOUNTS TO CZK 530 MILLION, CARRIES A FIXED COUPON OF 1.85% AND MATURES ON 10 MAY 2019

* THE EIGHT TRANCHE, REGISTERED UNDER ISIN CODE CZ0003516569, AMOUNTS TO CZK 270 MILLION, CARRIES A FIXED COUPON OF 2.25% AND MATURES ON 10 MAY 2019

* ON 5 MAY 2017 TWO MATURING TRANCHES OF CPI BYTY, A.S. BONDS, AMOUNTING TO CZK 300 MILLION AND CZK 500 MILLION, WERE REPAID FROM EQUITY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)