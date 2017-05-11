UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 BIMEKS BILGI ISLEM VE DIS TICARET AS :
* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 57.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 402.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 57.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 628,232 LIRA YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources