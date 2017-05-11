BRIEF-Metrofile to buy Tidy Files Proprietary Limited for 75 mln rand
* To acquire a 100 pct interest in tidy files for an approximate consideration of 75 mln rand
May 11 KAREL ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET :
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT Q1 REVENUE AT 103.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 65.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT AT 5.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 8.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* HAS BEEN APPROVED TO CHANGE LISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH TO NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER
* FY 2016/2017 REVENUE 123.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 105.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO