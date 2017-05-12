(Repeats from late Thursday)
May 11 Schibsted Asa
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor
regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
* Will finance amount with debt, and has available funding
* strengthens its position in the rapidly growing Brazilian
online classifieds site OLX.com.br by increasing the ownership
from 25 to 50 percent
* Additionally, Schibsted increases its ownership from 50 to
100 percent in the market leader in Chile, Yapo.cl, and creates
a strong online classifieds cluster in Latin America with
leading positions in 5 countries in the region
* OLX Brazil is the by far biggest online classifieds site
in Brazil, with 6.3 million daily active users. This represents
a daily reach of 5 percent in Brazil
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)