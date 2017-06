May 12 EUROCASH SA:

* SAYS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 5.19 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS VS 5.08 BLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 14.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 8.8 MLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS WAS 7.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.9 MLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 EBITDA 37.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41.0 MLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* THE DECLINE IN EBITDA BY 20.80 PCT YOY WAS MAINLY RELATED TO THE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF NEW PROJECTS SUCH AS DISTRIBUTION OF FRESH PRODUCTS TO FRANCHISEES NETWORK DELIKATESY CENTRUM AND TESTING OF NEW FORMATS LIKE BIG BEN, 1 MINUTE, KONTIGO OR ABC ON WHEELS

* THE NET PROFIT WAS INFLUENCED BY HIGHER FINANCIAL COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE ADDITIONAL DEBT TAKEN TO MAKE ACQUISITIONS (IN Q1 2016 NET PROFIT WAS 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)