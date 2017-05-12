May 12 AGORA SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD RECOMMENDED TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS NOT TO PAY FY 2016 DIVIDEND

* THE COMPANY TO DISTRIBUTE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS PROFIT FROM PREVIOUS YEARS BY FINANCING BY THE END OF 2017 SHARE BUY BACK FOR UP TO TOTAL AMOUNT OF 23.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SHARES TO BE PURCHASED AT PRICE BETWEEN 15.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE - 20.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE

