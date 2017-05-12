BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 66.6 MLN EUROS VS 45.2 MLN EUROS YR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 99.4 MLN EUROS VS 67.4 MLN EUROS YR AGO
* EPRA NAV 11.36 EUROS/SHR AT END-MARCH 2017 VS 9.96 EUROS/SHR AT END-MARCH 2016
* SAYS AFFO (0.15 EUROS/SHR IN Q1) ON TRACK TO MEET FULL FY GUIDANCE (0.55 EUROS/SHR)
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: