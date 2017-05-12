BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni:
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 NET LOSS OF EUR 2.0 MLN VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.3 MLN YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET OPERATING INCOME OF EUR 22.0 MLN VERSUS EUR 22.8 MLN YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: