BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 11 SELECTIRENTE SA:
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUE EUR 3.7 MLN VS EUR 3.7 MLN YR AGO
* TO SUBMIT DIVIDEND 2.90 EUROS/SHARE FOR FY 2016
* DIVIDEND TO BE PAID ON JULY 5, 2017, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY Source text: bit.ly/2r6EwU7
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: