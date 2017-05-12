BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
May 12 PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB (PUBL) :
* DISTRIBUTOR PLACES ORDER FOR SYSTEM IN HOPITAL DU CONFLUENT IN NANTES, FRANCE
Source text: bit.ly/2r8gyIV
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)