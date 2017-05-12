BRIEF-Rajkot Investment Trust re-appoints Rupesh Jain as MD
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 RISANAMENTO SPA:
* UPDATES ON NEGOTIATIONS WITH LENDLEASE FOR MILANO SANTA GIULIA
* FOR THE SOUTH LOTS, BOARD MANDATED THE CHAIRMAN AND THE GENERAL MANAGER TO FINALIZE BY THE END OF MAY THE OPERATION
* FOR THE NORTH LOTS, BOARD RESOLVED TO GRANT LENDLEASE THE EXTENTION OF THE EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD TO JULY
Source text: reut.rs/2pFLM93
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder