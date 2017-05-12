May 12 CHERRY AB (PUBL):

* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR CHERRY’S INITIAL 25 PCT STAKE AMOUNTS TO GBP 2.4 MlN, WITH 20 PCT FOR NEW ISSUED SHARES IN HIGHLIGHT GAMES AND 5 PCT PURCHASED FROM AN EXISTING SHAREHOLDER

* HIGHLIGHT GAMES DEVELOPS VIRTUAL GAMES FOR ONLINE AND RETAIL GAMING OPERATORS

