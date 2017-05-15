Polish mobile operator Play says plans Warsaw IPO
WARSAW, June 19 Polish mobile phone operator Play plans an initial public offering of existing shares on the Warsaw stock exchange, it said on Monday.
May 15 ABC DATA SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS PRELIM. Q1 REVENUE WAS 994.8 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Q1 EBITDA WAS 6.8 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Q1 RESULTS INFLUENCED BY HIGHER GROSS PROFIT FROM SALES, INCREASE IN SALES AND GENERAL MANAGEMENT EXPENSES, AS WELL AS INCREASE IN NET FINANCIAL COSTS AND HIGHER INCOME TAX
SHANGHAI, June 19 China Eastern Air Holding said on Monday it has sold stakes in its freight unit to four firms including Legend Holdings and Global Logistic Properties (GLP) in the Chinese aviation sector's first mixed-ownership reform deal.
* NET INSIGHT PARTNERS WITH ERICSSON TO OFFER END-TO-END MEDIA CONTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS TO THE BROADCAST INDUSTRY