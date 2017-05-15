UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 NATRA SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY Q1 NET LOSS 2.0 MLN EUROS VS PROFIT 144,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 3.9 MLN EUROS VS 6.7 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 86.4 MLN EUROS VS 86.7 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources