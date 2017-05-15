UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Auxilia SA:
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 312,168 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 569,358 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources