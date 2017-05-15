BRIEF-Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical receives GMP certificate
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Henan Food and Drug Administration
May 15 Eukedos SpA:
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 PRODUCTION VALUE 12.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.1 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 986,000 EUROS VERSUS 958,000 EUROS A YEAR AGO
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate