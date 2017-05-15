BRIEF-BMO Global's Europe-focused fund completes 60 mln euros first close
* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has completed first close of Castle Mount LP
May 15 SINO AG:
* SAID ON FRIDAY INGO HILLEN HAD BEEN APPOINTED BY THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF SINO AG AS THE COMPANY'S SOLE MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL APRIL 2022
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum