May 15 Sensodetect AB:

* SAYS CARRIED OUT A DIRECTED NEW ISSUE THAT GIVES SENSODETECT AB PROCEEDS OF SEK 5.1 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* THE ISSUE COMPRISES 4,250,000 NEW SHARES DIRECTED AT A GROUP OF INVESTORS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE WAS SEK 1.20

* ISSUE COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO ABOUT SEK 100,000

