BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types
* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types
May 16 BIOTON SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ROBERT NEYMANN HAS BEEN APPOINTED A NEW CEO OF THE COMPANY
* JUBO LIU HAS BEEN APPOINTED A NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD OF THE COMPANY
Source text for Eikon:,,
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types
* Novadaq enters into agreement to be acquired by stryker corporation
* Opgen signs supply agreement to use thermo fisher scientific’s technology to advance acuitas® rapid test