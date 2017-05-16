May 16 CD PROJEKT SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS WHOLLY-OWNED UNITS, GOG POLAND SP. Z O.O. AND GOG LTD., PLAN TO MERGE

* GOG POLAND SP. Z O.O. TO TAKE OVER GOG LTD.

* GOG LTD. PROVIDES COMPUTER GAMES DISTRIBUTION SERVICES VIA THE INTERNET TO CLIENTS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

* GOG POLAND SP. Z O.O. PROVIDES, AMONG OTHERS, PROGRAMMING SERVICES, WORKS IN CONSORTIUM WITH THE COMPANY ON THE SERVICE OF THE "GWINT" GAME

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)