BRIEF-Tetraphase files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million
Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million
May 16 QUABIT INMOBILIARIA SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 POSITIVE EBITDA 3.0 MLN EUROS VS NEGATIVE 750,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 1.2 MLN EUROS VS 14.6 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of V G Mathew as MD, CEO
LONDON, June 19 Hedge fund managers have become very bearish about the outlook for oil prices as production from countries outside OPEC grows and threatens to undermine the effectiveness of OPEC’s output controls.