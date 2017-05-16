BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group increases issued capital
* Increases issued capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 911.9 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2tjIPNW) Further company coverage: )
May 16 ASSETIAN SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET LOSS WAS 6,032 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 35,513 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Increases issued capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 911.9 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2tjIPNW) Further company coverage: )
* Statement in response to public protector’s press conference
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.